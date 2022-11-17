Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Reveals His Favorite Sport

SEATTLE, WA - JUNE 18: Amazon.com founder and CEO Jeff Bezos presents the company's first smartphone, the Fire Phone, on June 18, 2014 in Seattle, Washington. The much-anticipated device is available for pre-order today and is available exclusively with AT&T service. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

Amazon executive/multi-billionaire Jeff Bezos says his favorite sport is football — a significant distinction given his reported interest in purchasing the NFL's Washington Commanders.

The Washington Post — a newspaper that Bezos owns — recently published a story reporting that Bezos is the frontrunner to purchase the team. Other bidders are reportedly competing for the fallback position incase Bezos bows out.

During an appearance on CNN Monday, Bezos acknowledged the "buzz" about his interest in the team, but refused to discuss details.

“I do like football,” his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, said. “I’m just going to throw that out there for everyone.”

“There’s not much I can say about that right now,” Bezos added. “But she does like football.

“... It is my favorite sport. So we’ll just have to wait and see.”

Dan Snyder reportedly wants $7 billion for the team. Bezos is one of the richest men in the world, boasting a net worth of more than $120 billion.