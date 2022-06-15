TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Richard Sherman #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Three-time All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman has officially joined Amazon's star-studded broadcast team for its Thursday Night Football production.

NFL on Prime Video made the announcement via Twitter on Tuesday.

"495 Tackles, 37 INTs, 5x Pro Bowler, 5x All-Pro, Super Bowl XLVIII Champion. And now he’s on our Thursday Night Football team, only on Prime Video. Welcome, Richard Sherman!" the account wrote.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Congrats my guy!!! @RSherman_25," four-time Pro-Bowl corner Darius Slay wrote.

"That’s dope @RSherman_25 congrats OG!!" Seattle safety Quandre Diggs added.

"This is good for TNF. His football knowledge is top tier," one fan wrote.

Sherman will join the production as an analyst for the pregame, halftime and postgame shows, joining Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez.

Recently-retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is also reportedly expected to join the show, which will reportedly be hosted by Fox's Charissa Thompson. Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will call the game from the booth.

Just because Sherman is taking this broadcasting role doesn't mean he's done playing football.

"No, no, I'm still leaving that door open as long as I can. I'm obviously going to keep training and staying in shape, but gotta take the opportunities when they're there, and this is an amazing opportunity with Amazon, so I couldn't pass it up," the 34-year-old DB told NFL Network's Steve Wyche. "But I'm going to leave that door open, if somebody wants to call late December, and needs some help, I'm happy to help."