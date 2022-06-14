Amazon Officially Announces Hiring Of Richard Sherman

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 13: Football player Richard Sherman attends the 2016 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

After rumors swirled that five-time Pro Bowler Richard Sherman was in the running to land a television job with Amazon's Thursday Night Football, it was confirmed Tuesday that veteran DB's next job will be with Prime Video.

In the official announcement, NFL On Prime shared:

495 Tackles, 37 INTs, 5x Pro Bowler, 5x All-Pro, Super Bowl XLVIII Champion. And now he’s on our Thursday Night Football team, only on Prime Video. Welcome, Richard Sherman!

Sherman joins Tony Gonzalez, Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit on Amazon's all-new Thursday night broadcast and will work on the streaming giant's pregame, halftime and postgame shows.

However, the 34-year-old corner didn't rule out a possible return to on-field action.

When asked by NFL Network's Steve Wyche if this means he's retiring, Sherman replied:

No, no, I'm still leaving that door open as long as I can. I'm obviously going to keep training and staying in shape, but gotta take the opportunities when they're there, and this is an amazing opportunity with Amazon, so I couldn't pass it up. But I'm going to leave that door open, if somebody wants to call late December, and needs some help, I'm happy to help.

FOX Sports' Charissa Thompson is also reportedly headed Amazon's way as TNF's host back at the studio.