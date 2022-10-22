American Driver Reportedly Lands Formula 1 Seat

LE CASTELLET, FRANCE - JULY 21: Feature race winner at Round 8:Spielberg, Logan Sargeant of United States and Carlin (6) poses for a photo during previews ahead of Round 9:Le Castellet of the Formula 2 Championship at Circuit Paul Ricard on July 21, 2022 in Le Castellet, France. (Photo by Joe Portlock - Formula 1/Formula Motorsport Limited via Getty Images) Joe Portlock - Formula 1/Getty Images

You may not know who he is yet, but starting in 2023 Logan Sargeant is going to become a household name among American Formula 1 fans.

On Saturday, Williams Racing chief Jost Capito announced that Sargeant will be driving for the team in the 2023 Formula One season. He will replace Nicholas Latifi as the teammate to Alex Albon, provided that he obtains enough points to compete via his ongoing season in Formula 2.

Sargeant would be the first American since Alexander Rossi to compete in Formula One. Rossi competed in five races during the 2015 season for Marussia F1, but finished outside the top 10 in all to finish with no points in his lone season.

However, Sargeant still needs to get the points in order to qualify for Formula One. In order to do that, he needs to finish sixth or better in the Formula 2 standings in order to get the requisite points. He currently ranks third with two races remaining.

Logan Sargeant hails from Fort Lauderdale, Florida and has been competing in racing since he was eight. In 2015, he won the Karting World Championship - becoming the first American to win the tournament in nearly 40 years.

Sargeant began climbing the Formula One ladder in Formula 4 during the 2016-17 season. He finished second in the Formula 4 UAE Championship that year and continued getting into bigger and tougher competitions in the years that followed, until signing a contract with Williams as an academy driver and competing in Formula 2.

In 26 Formula 2 races, Sargeant has two wins, two poles, four podiums and a lot of experience against other prospective Formula One drivers.

If Sargeant does get confirmed as Williams Racing's second driver next season, he could quickly become America's next big star.