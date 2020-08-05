American Ninja Warrior Champion Is Facing Disturbing Charges

Drew Drechsel became a TV sensation in 2019 for his time on American Ninja Warrior. Fast forward to this Wednesday, where the latest headlines surrounding the former American Ninja Warrior champion are extremely disturbing.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the District of New Jersey announced that Drechsel has been charged with sex crimes involving a minor. He’s being accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl back in 2015.

Additionally, Drechsel was charged with manufacture of child pornography and enticement of a minor to travel for illicit sexual conduct. According to the criminal complaint, Drechsel allegedly traveled to New Jersey to engage in sexual conduct with a minor.

NBC quickly released a statement on this shocking story, saying “Moving forward, the American Ninja Warrior brand will sever all ties with Mr. Drechsel, including his appearance on future seasons of the show.”

Frank J. Riccio II, Drechsel’s attorney, also commented on this situation.

“I am representing Drew Drechsel with respect to the criminal charges filed against him,” Riccio said. “Mr. Drechsel is presumed innocent of the charges and that presumption will remain throughout the pendency of his case. He intends on entering a ‘not guilty’ plea.”

Drechsel, who turned 31 years old in January, could face anywhere from 20 years to life in prison if convicted of these charges.