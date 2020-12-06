Former NFL team executive Amy Trask is calling for a notable coach to be fired on Sunday night.

The New York Jets were seconds away from winning their first game of the season on Sunday. New York was leading Las Vegas by four points with less than a minute left on the clock.

Then, the Jets’ defense absolutely imploded.

New York allowed a game-winning touchdown pass from Derek Carr to first-round NFL Draft pick Henry Ruggs III. For some reason, Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams had a huge blitz called up on Carr. This allowed for Ruggs to easily get over the top of the defense for a win.

HENRY RUGGS GAME-WINNING TD 🚨 Jets stay winless (via @Raiders)pic.twitter.com/WM6ljsArFO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 6, 2020

It doesn’t get much worse than that.

While Jets fans are happy with the loss – they want to keep losing and get the No. 1 pick so they can draft Trevor Lawrence – this is an inexcusable call from Gregg Williams.

Trask, a former Oakland Raiders executive, says she would fire Williams.

“I’m absolutely thrilled for you Raiders fans – cause I love you – enjoy this moment – and what the heck, as part of your celebration, send Gregg Williams a thank you gift – on a related note, if I owned the Jets I would tell Gregg not to come to work Monday,” she wrote.

That’s very well said.