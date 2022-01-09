An ESPN Analyst Said He’d Stop Working If Colts Lost

ESPN might be down a prominent NFL analyst on Monday thanks to the result of Sunday’s Colts at Jaguars game.

Earlier this week, former NFL defensive back turned ESPN analyst Ryan Clark said he would stop working if the Colts lost to the Jaguars.

“No concern at all. I’ve been skeptical of Carson Wentz in many situations, this is not one of them. The Jacksonville Jaguars are absolutely awful,” Clark said on ESPN’s First Take.”If the Colts lose to them, I’m going to stop working. I will not come in on Monday.”

The Jaguars shocked the Colts, 26-14, on Sunday afternoon, ending Indianapolis’ hopes of making the postseason.

Colts gonna come back right? — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) January 9, 2022

We’ll have to see if Clark holds up to his bet and is nowhere to be seen on ESPN’s airwaves on Monday.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, finished the season with a stunning win over a divisional rival.