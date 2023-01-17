An NBA Player Lost His Passport On Tuesday Morning

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 31: The NBA logo is pictured on a Wilson brand basketball during the game between the Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers Little Caesars Arena on March 31, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Jalen Duren is not with the Detroit Pistons this morning due to losing his passport.

The Pistons are hoping that he'll be able to rejoin the team in time for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls.

Usually, a player wouldn't worry about this unless his team would be going to Canada, but this game is going to be held in Paris.

The rest of his teammates are currently in Paris prepping for the game while Duren is still back in Detroit hoping to get a new passport.

Duren has appeared in 24 games this season and has averaged seven points and eight rebounds per game.

The Pistons come into this game with a 12-35 record, while the Bulls are 20-24.

Hopefully, Duren is able to get to Paris to help his team get a much-needed win. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. ET.