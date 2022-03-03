An NFL Analyst Got Hamburger Helper Trending On Thursday

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky has become well known for his controversial takes on food.

On Thursday, the former NFL quarterback revealed yet another dining opinion that has the Twitter world up in arms.

“What is one food/food item that you ate a lot as a kid that you will never eat as an adult? Hamburger Helper,” Orlovsky wrote.

What is one food/food item that you ate a lot as a kid that you will never eat as an adult? Hamburger Helper — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) March 3, 2022

Fans from around the NFL world took to Twitter to react to this take.

“Watch it Dan, we never too grown for some hamburger helper,” one fan wrote.

“What we not gone do is disrespect Hamburger Helper,” another said.

“I am happy to see replies in defense of hamburger helper. it’ll never be my first choice, but ya know. in a pinch if you can’t think of anything else and need a change up? it’s quite all right,” another added.

death, taxes and dan orlovsky's food takes pissing everyone off and trending on twitter on any given day lol https://t.co/cQfzzXPMXY — Andrea Masenda Lo (@andreamasenda) March 3, 2022

This is Dan Orlovsky’s best and most reasonable food take. https://t.co/lr4EtwJHAw — sarah (@thesarahkelly) March 3, 2022

One thing’s for certain. This won’t be the last time Dan Orlovsky gets social media riled up with a controversial food take.