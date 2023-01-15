An NHL Player Reportedly Had To File For Bankruptcy

PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers prior to game five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2008 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 4, 2008 at the Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

It's not too common for a professional athlete to file for bankruptcy right in the middle of his playing career, but one active player has found himself in that unenviable position.

According to SinBin.vegas, goaltender Robin Lehner of the Las Vegas Golden Knights has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy with liabilities between $10 million and $50 million. Per the report, a big point of contention in the filing is Lehner's financial obligations in ownership of an exotic snake farm he purchased back in 2017.

Lehner owns an exotic reptile farm in Missouri that has three employees. The filing shows that he has assets valued between $1-10 million.

Lehner has played in the NHL for over a decade. He is not playing this season as he recovers from hip surgery.

Born in Sweden, Robin Lehner played amateur hockey as a child and worked his way up the ranks until he was eligible for the NHL Draft. He went 46th overall in 2009 to the Ottawa Senators.

Lehner played for the Senators until 2015, after which he was traded to the Buffalo Sabres and played for them until 2018. He then enjoyed one-year stints with the New York Islanders and Chicago Blackhawks before being traded to Las Vegas in 2020.

Lehner signed a four-year contract extension with Las Vegas before the 2020-21 season worth $25 million. He went 23-17-2 in the 2021-22 season with a .907 save rate and one shutout.