Analyst Names 1 Team That 'Should' Trade For Jimmy Garoppolo

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the game at Levi's Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

There's already been a lot of quarterback movement during the NFL offseason, but there's still one who hasn't been traded yet.

That quarterback would be Jimmy Garoppolo as the San Francisco 49ers are set to hand the keys over to Trey Lance.

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report has listed seven trades that should happen before the 2022 season kicks off and one of them involves Garoppolo. He wants Garoppolo dealt to the Carolina Panthers for a 2023 second-round pick.

"The Panthers have positioned themselves to become a legitimate contender with the right quarterback," Kay writes. "The team addressed arguably its biggest weakness by improving the offensive line this offseason, drafting Ikem Ekwonwu and Cade Mays and signing Austin Corbett and Bradley Bozeman to bolster a unit that Sam Monson of PFF ranked No. 31 last season."

Kay also thinks that Garoppolo could serve as a bridge quarterback who could get the Panthers back to the playoffs.

Garoppolo finished the 2021 season with 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He led the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game where they eventually lost to the Los Angeles Rams.

Carolina still has Sam Darnold as its quarterback but based on how he struggled last year, he may not be the answer at that position.

A Garoppolo trade can happen at any time so we'll see when the 49ers decide to pull the trigger.