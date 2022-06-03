Analyst Names 5 "Most Powerful" Coaches In College Football

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide and head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers greet after the AllState Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The recent war of words between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher has reminded us all of how much power head coaches have in the entire college football landscape. So who are the real power brokers among coaches in the sport?

During a recent edition of The Late Kick with Josh Pate, 247Sports analyst Josh Pate broke down who he believes the five most powerful coaches in the sport are. To no one's surprise, Saban took the top spot.

“This won't change. In fact, I would argue it'll be several years after Saban’s retirement before he's not the most powerful voice in the sport. I don't know how long that will be, and I don't know how long from now that will be, but Nick Saban has the best resume in the sport’s history. He is excellent in terms of track record, of being able to have an idea on things and being able to kind of see around the proverbial corner on things. But also, everything he says moves the needle," Pate explained, via 247Sports.

The remaining four all rank among the usual suspects in college football. Two through five consisted of Clemson's Dabo Swinney, Georgia's Kirby Smart, USC's Lincoln Riley and Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher.

The absence of Ohio State head coach Ryan Day may confuse or even outrage a lot of people. But Josh Pate justified his absence because Day doesn't "speak out as much as some other coaches."

"Ryan Day is still a very young HC who (intentionally) does not speak out as much as some other coaches. As a result I left him out of the top 5," Pate tweeted.

It's an interesting list to be sure. A case can be made that all five have an incredible amount of power in college football.

Do you agree with Pate's list? Are these the five most powerful college football coaches?