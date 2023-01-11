Analyst Names College Football's 4 Most 'Overrated' Teams

The college football season just wrapped up but it's never too early to make predictions about next year.

On Wednesday, 247Sports' Brad Crawford named his four most overrated teams going into 2023, including a school that was just in the national title game.

Saying of TCU:

Replacing a player like Max Duggan at quarterback will be an extreme challenge. TCU has cleaned up in the transfer portal with several impact additions, including two premiere running backs, but how will the Horned Frogs fare as the hunted in 2023? Slotting TCU closer to the top 10 than away from it might be too high.

He also touched on a program that's had perhaps the loudest end of the season thanks to their newest head coaching hire: the Colorado Buffaloes.

With an expected over-under preseason win total of 4.5, the Buffaloes are going to struggle during Deion Sanders' first season. Colorado has fared well in the transfer portal with a couple big-time additions, including Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter from Jackson State, but the 2023 schedule is brutal. Expecting Coach Prime to turn water to wine in Year 1 as one of the 25 best teams in the country might be asking too much.

