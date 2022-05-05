Analyst Names Dallas Cowboys "Worst" Offseason Move

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

It's that time of year when NFL analysts rank the best and worst moves of the offseason to date.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report ranked his top seven worst moves and the Dallas Cowboys' trade of Amari Cooper made the list. Knox thinks that the Cowboys traded him away for "peanuts."

"By letting the football world know Cooper wasn't wanted, Dallas robbed itself of any trade leverage," Knox writes. "It only got a fifth-round pick and a swap of sixth-rounders from the Cleveland Browns for the four-time Pro Bowler."

Knox then continued to crush the move by writing, "To say Dallas underestimated the receiver market would be an understatement. The Green Bay Packers netted first- and second-round picks for Davante Adams. The Kansas City Chiefs got a first- and second-round 2022 pick, two fourth-round selections, and a 2023 sixth-round pick for Tyreek Hill."

Knox isn't wrong on this front, considering how great Cooper was this past season. He finished with 865 yards and eight touchdowns off 68 receptions.

The Cowboys decided to pay Michael Gallup and commit to him long-term over Cooper.

It's a decision that's very risky and one that could backfire in a hurry if Cooper balls out in Cleveland.