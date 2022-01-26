The Spun

Analyst Names “Leader In The Clubhouse” For Giants Head Coaching Job

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll looks on.ORCHARD PARK, NY - OCTOBER 31: Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll of the Buffalo Bills on the field before a game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

One candidate for the Giants head coaching job is reportedly head and shoulders above the rest right now.

On Wednesday, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo revealed Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is “the leader in the clubhouse” in the eyes of Giants brass.

Since arriving in Buffalo, Brian Daboll has established himself as one of the top OC’s in the NFL. Daboll is largely credited for the development of Bills QB Josh Allen.

The 46-year-old offensive coordinator already has familiarity with the Giants front office. New York just hired Joe Schoen as the team’s general manager. He spent five seasons with Daboll in Buffalo serving as the Bills assistant GM.

Also, Daboll has New York ties dating back to his high school and college days.

The Giants are in need of a significant offensive boost. Under Joe Judge, New York’s offense sputtered, and it seems clear that Daniel Jones is not the franchise-changing QB, (or Eli Manning part-two), that the G-Men drafted him to be at No. 6 overall.

With nine head coach openings, the Giants aren’t the only ones looking to acquire Daboll’s services. But after completing a second interview with the team, it appears to be the Bills OC’s job to lose.

