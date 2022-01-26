Analyst Names “Leader In The Clubhouse” For Giants Head Coaching Job

One candidate for the Giants head coaching job is reportedly head and shoulders above the rest right now.

On Wednesday, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo revealed Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is “the leader in the clubhouse” in the eyes of Giants brass.

The leader in the clubhouse. https://t.co/f4P8f7vHiK — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 25, 2022

Since arriving in Buffalo, Brian Daboll has established himself as one of the top OC’s in the NFL. Daboll is largely credited for the development of Bills QB Josh Allen.

The 46-year-old offensive coordinator already has familiarity with the Giants front office. New York just hired Joe Schoen as the team’s general manager. He spent five seasons with Daboll in Buffalo serving as the Bills assistant GM.

Also, Daboll has New York ties dating back to his high school and college days.

I know being a HC is a dream for a lot of coaches… but if Brian Daboll gets the NYG job, things are going to be awfully different going from Josh Allen to Daniel Jones. — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) January 24, 2022

The Giants are in need of a significant offensive boost. Under Joe Judge, New York’s offense sputtered, and it seems clear that Daniel Jones is not the franchise-changing QB, (or Eli Manning part-two), that the G-Men drafted him to be at No. 6 overall.

With nine head coach openings, the Giants aren’t the only ones looking to acquire Daboll’s services. But after completing a second interview with the team, it appears to be the Bills OC’s job to lose.