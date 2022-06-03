Analyst Names "Longshot" To Win SEC In 2022

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 01: Confetti falls after the Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 35-28 in the 2018 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alabama has ruled the SEC for the last 13 years, winning all but five SEC Championship Games since 2009. But one college football analyst thinks there's a longshot to win it in 2022 that could get it done.

Speaking to Paul Finebaum on Friday, college football analyst Barrett Sallee suggested that Tennessee could win the SEC as a longshot. He said that with quarterback Hendon Hooker playing a whole season, they could beat Georgia in the regular season with some help.

“My longshot to win the SEC is Tennessee. With their speed and a full season of Hendon Hooker they’ll be tough to beat. They’ll need some help and a win over Georgia but if I’m going super long odds, gimme the Vols.”

It would certainly be an upset of epic proportions if Tennessee reached the SEC Championship Game, let alone won it. They haven't appeared in the title game since 2007 and haven't won it since their 1998 national championship season.

The Vols went 7-6 last season under first-year head coach Josh Heupel. They were third in the SEC East and scored a notable road win over Kentucky along the way.

But Tennessee still proved to be miles behind Alabama and Georgia, losing to the SEC champion and national champion respectively by a combined 52 points.

Suffice it to say, Tennessee winning the SEC East in 2022 would have to come out of pretty much nowhere.

Is Tennessee a potential SEC champion this season?