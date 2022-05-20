Analyst Names Most "Underrated" Quarterback In NFL History

When discussing the great quarterbacks of NFL history, a few names tend to get left in the wind.

On Friday's episode of Good Morning Football on NFL Network, analyst Peter Schrager named his top-five most "underrated" quarterbacks of all time.

Sitting atop his list at No. 1 is former Tennessee Titans QB Steve McNair.

Here's the rest of the top-five:

Steve McNair Otto Graham Jim Plunkett Joe Flacco Ken Anderson

After a standout collegiate career with Alcorn State from 1991-94, McNair was selected by the Houston Oilers with the No. 3 overall pick in the 1995 NFL Draft.

After serving as a backup for his first two NFL seasons, McNair made his way to Tennessee in Year 3. There, he immediately took over the starting job. In just his third season with the Titans, he led the franchise to a Conference Championship and a Super Bowl appearance.

He earned his first of three Pro-Bowl selections in 2000 and was named the league MVP in 2003.

McNair finished his 13 year NFL career with 31,304 passing yards, 174 touchdowns and 119 interceptions through 161 game appearances. He logged a 91-62-0 record as a starter.

What do you think of this list?