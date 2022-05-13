Analyst Names NFL Team With "Toughest" Road To The Super Bowl

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 08: Pat Freiermuth #88 celebrates his touchdown with teammate Chase Claypool #11 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half of their game against the Chicago Bears at Heinz Field on November 08, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the NFL released the full schedules for every team heading into the 2022 regular season.

Analysts from around the league are already jumping at the opportunity to determine which team has the toughest slate of games as we head into the next year of NFL action.

According to Nick Shook of NFL.com, the Pittsburgh Steelers take the cake with the most difficult road to Super Bowl LVII.

"Nearly every single game in the first half of the season looks like it could be a significant hurdle for Pittsburgh, a franchise taking its first steps into the post-Ben Roethlisberger era, and five of the first eight contests come away from Heinz Field. Things don't get much easier after the Week 9 bye, either, as the Steelers go on the road for four of their final seven games. We don't yet know who Roethlisberger's successor will be, with Mitchell Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett set to battle for the job, but the Steelers will have to hope whomever they tab as their starting signal-caller handles the daunting early slate well enough to position them for a strong run to the finish, which includes meetings with Las Vegas, Baltimore and Cleveland to close out the season," Shook writes.

Based purely off opponent win percentage from the 2021 season, the Steelers are tied for the 12th-toughest schedule in the league at .512.

That being said, the team's early quarterback uncertainty and heavily front-loaded schedule could be a recipe for disaster to start the 2022 season.

Here's the Steelers' full 2022 schedule:

@ Cincinnati Bengals vs. New England Patriots @ Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets @Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Miami Dolphins @ Philadelphia Eagles BYE vs. New Orleans Saints vs. Cincinnati Bengals @ Indianapolis Colts @ Atlanta Falcons vs. Baltimore Ravens @ Carolina Panthers vs. Las Vegas Raiders @ Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns

How many games do you think the Steelers will win in 2022?