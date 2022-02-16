Analyst Names The 5 CFB Teams That Could “Dethrone” SEC In 2022

With an all-SEC National Championship this past year, the nation’s winningest conference proved itself as the dominant league in college football yet again.

The top teams in the SEC are poised for yet another dominant year in 2022 with five-star-laden recruiting classes and boatloads of returning talent, but there are a few teams that could challenge the conference for a spot as the best squad in the nation.

On Tuesday, 247Sports analyst Brad Crawford named the top-five teams who could “dethrone” the SEC in 2022.

Unsurprisingly, there’s a few familiar non-SEC faces on the list:

USC Trojans

Michigan Wolverines

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Clemson Tigers

Ohio State Buckeyes

USC has been revitalized by the arrival of some former Oklahoma leadership in head coach Lincoln Riley and Heisman-favorite quarterback Caleb Williams. Crawford acknowledges that this pick is somewhat of a longshot, but this influx of talent may turn the Trojans program around in a big way this coming season.

Michigan was close to dethroning the SEC this past season. With an incredible year that saw the Wolverines claim a Big Ten title, Jim Harbaugh and his squad earned a College Football Playoff berth. The program may be able to replicate this performance in 2o22.

After narrowly missing the playoff in 2021, Notre Dame is looking to make the jump under a new head coach in 2022. Former defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman will attempt to lead some elite talent this coming season.

Clemson is coming off its worst season in years, but Crawford feels the Tigers won’t repeat this lacking performance in 2022. Still led by head coach Dabo Swinney, the once-perennial title contenders will try to bounce back this season.

Finally, the Ohio State Buckeyes will return some of the most talented players in college football this coming season. Always in the mix to contend for the College Football Playoff, there’s no question Ryan Day and his Big Ten squad have a chance to compete for a title yet again in 2022.

Who do you think is the best non-SEC team in college football?