Analyst Names The Most 'Underrated' Team In College Football Right Now

STATE COLLEGE, PA - SEPTEMBER 10: General view of the Alabama Crimson Tide and Penn State Nittany Lions game during the second half at Beaver Stadium on September 10, 2011 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Penn State Nittany Lions are 3-0 to start the 2022 season.

The No. 22 ranked squad extended their unbeaten record with a 41-12 blowout win over the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday.

After this big-time road victory, college football analyst Brandon Walker named Penn State as the "most underrated" team in the nation.

"Penn State is the most underrated team in the country. They should be top 10," Walker wrote.

The Nittany Lions opened up the 2022 season with a closely-contested 35-31 win over the Purdue Boilermakers. Since then, James Franklin's squad has turned things up — notching two blowout wins in a row. The team took down Ohio with a 46-10 in Week 2.

With Saturday's win over Auburn, the Nittany Lions should take a significant leap in this coming week's AP top-25 poll.

Penn State will look to continue its unbeaten streak with a matchup against Central Michigan at Beaver Stadium next Saturday.