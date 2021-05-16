Analyst Names The No. 1 Atmosphere In College Football

Who has the best atmosphere in all of college football?

There are several worthy answers. College football is arguably the best sport in the world because of the game day atmospheres at the stadiums across the country.

From Columbus, Ohio to Austin, Texas to Eugene, Oregon, there are dozens of incredible places to spend a college football Saturday.

Which is the best, though?

247Sports made its pick earlier this week. And it’s tough to argue with their choice. According to 247Sports, the best “atmosphere” in college football is at LSU’s Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“I’m an outsider, so to speak. Didn’t grow up in Louisiana, but was an SEC diehard growing up and Saturday Night in Death Valley was always at the top to go to. I moved down to start covering LSU in 2016, Les Miles’ final few games, Ed Orgeron’s interim year. My first game I got to see live was LSU vs. Mississippi State. I opted to shoot pictures for some of that game. Nick Fitzgerald and the Bulldogs were backed up to their own 1-yard line in the endzone I shot from. I’ve never heard anything that deafening before that snap. There’s been moments since then that topped it, of course, which says a lot. Whether it’s Callin’ Baton Rouge pregame, when LSU takes the field, or “Neck” on occasion, it’s all a part of what makes LSU as good as it gets as far as an atmosphere,” Billy Embody of 247Sports wrote.

Few things in sports are better than a big night game at Tiger Stadium.

