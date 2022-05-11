Analyst Names 'Worst-Case Scenario' For Michigan In 2022

ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 22: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on from the sideline while playing the Illinois Fighting Illini on October 22, 2016 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Even though the college football season is still months away, it's never too early to talk about best-case and worst-case scenarios for different teams.

In this case, the "worst-case scenario" is about the Michigan Wolverines after they had a tremendous 2021 season. They won the Big Ten conference outright for the first time since 2003 and got to the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history.

That means that expectations are going to be sky-high this year for head coach Jim Harbaugh.

There's also a distinct possibility that those expectations aren't met, which led to Brad Crawford of 247Sports giving his "worst-case scenario" record for the team.

"Worst-case scenario: 9-3, 7-2," Crawford writes. "The expectation in Ann Arbor is Jim Harbaugh's team repeating as conference champions and this team will cruise through September with relative ease as a top 10 team. From there, Michigan's overall worth will be determined over a five-week stretch prior to the season's final month when playoff positioning comes into play."

In that five-week stretch prior to the final month of the season, Michigan will play Maryland, Iowa, Indiana, Penn State, and Michigan State.

Those won't be easy games for the Wolverines heading into November.