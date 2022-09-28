Analyst Names Worst Team In College Football

FORT COLLINS, CO - SEPTEMBER 08: A general view of Sunny Lubick Field during a game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Colorado State Rams during the first half on September 8, 2018 in Fort Collins, Colorado. (Photo by Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

We've passed the quarter pole of the 2022 college football season and the season is at the point where we can start honestly assessing who the best and worst teams are.

For CBS Sports college football analyst Tom Fornelli, there are a lot of bad teams that need to be taken to task. But one stands out from the crowd: Colorado State.

In a recent ranking of the bottom 25 teams in college football, Fornelli put the 0-4 Rams down at No. 1, ahead of teams like FIU, Colorado, Hawaii and UMass who have also gotten off to brutal starts.

But a quick look at Colorado State lays bare why Fornelli would deem them the worst team in football.

After losing 51-7 at Michigan in Week 1, Colorado State lost their home opener to Middle Tennessee by 15. Over the next two weeks, they would score a total of 17 points while giving up 79 in losses to Washington State and FCS powerhouse Sacramento State.

Suffice it to say, it's been a rough start to the season for first-year head coach Jay Norvell. He's already matched his loss total from his final season at Nevada.

Norvell's efforts to turn Colorado State into an explosive, pass-heavy offense hasn't manifested yet. If he doesn't get the offense humming soon, his tenure in Fort Collins will be a short one.

