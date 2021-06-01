Analyst Predicts ‘Best’ Game On College Football Schedule

With fans returning to packed stadiums this year, excitement for the college football season is through the roof in 2021. And a fully-packed slate of marquee matchups doesn’t hurt either.

Earlier today, 247Sports college football analyst Brandon Marcello took a deep dive into this season’s upcoming schedule to compile a list of the top 10 matchups of 2021.

He didn’t have to look far to find his No. 1-ranked contest of the year.

Atop the list at No. 1 is the opening-week matchup between Clemson and Georgia — a game that will likely produce playoff-level intensity. As two of the top programs in the nation, both of these squads will be fighting for College Football Playoff position from Week 1.

Coming off their CFP season in 2020, the Tigers should be primed for an equally successful year in 2021. Returning nearly every defensive starter from last season, Clemson should have one of the top-rated defensive units in the country — making for an exciting battle with Georgia’s preseason Heisman Trophy candidate JT Daniels.

No surprises here: Clemson-Georgia is in primetime in Charlotte on Sept. 4. ESPN announced kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC. — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) May 18, 2021

On the other side of the ball, the Tigers also have a Heisman favorite QB. Replacing No. 1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence, rising-star quarterback DJ Uiagalelei will now be under center for Dabo Swinney’s squad.

Ranked at No. 2 and No. 3 in preseason Heisman odds, Uiagalelei vs. Daniels should be one of the best QB battles of the year.

According to ESPN preseason rankings, Georgia is ranked No. 3 and Clemson No. 4.

The two powerhouse programs will face off at a neutral site in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sep. 4. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. E.T. on ABC.