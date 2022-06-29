Analyst Predicts Cowboys Will Sign 4-Time Pro Bowler

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 16: Anthony Barr #55 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts after sacking Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Miami Dolphins in the third quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

There's still some good free agents out there in the NFL, despite training camps being a month away.

One of those free agents is linebacker Anthony Barr. He's spent the last eight seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and has put up solid numbers.

In seven of those eight seasons, he's had 55+ total tackles and has always been a solid run stuffer. He finished the 2021 season with 72 total tackles (38 solo), 2.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, three interceptions, and five passes defended.

He's an impact player and can help any win-now team next season.

One of those win-now teams that could use him is the Dallas Cowboys. In fact, Bleacher Report's Alex Carr thinks that Dallas will sign him before training camp opens up.

"It shouldn’t take long for Anthony Barr to find a home, especially since his skillset meshes so well with the Dallas Cowboys' needs this offseason," Carr wrote.

"When healthy, the 6'5", 257-pound playmaker can line up and make an impact at several positions. The Cowboys would have the option to deploy him as an extra pass-rusher on the edge or in a more traditional linebacker role."

If they can get Barr on a cheap deal, it would likely be seen as one of the steals of the offseason.

We'll see if the Cowboys show some interest as July is on the horizon.