Analyst Predicts Giants Will Replace Daniel Jones In 2023

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 02: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants looks to pass in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium on November 02, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Since being drafted sixth overall to the New York Giants, its been a pretty rough go for quarterback Daniel Jones.

The Duke product has struggled with turnovers. And his play, along with the rest of the Giants, hasn't translated into winning football.

Over the weekend, Bleacher Report's Ian Wharton predicted the fate of the young quarterbacks trying to prove that they are their respective team's franchise QB. And as far as Daniel Jones is concerned, Wharton says it doesn't look promising.

Writing:

... it's not encouraging that new general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll decided against exercising his fifth-year option. ... Jones has not shown reason to believe he can ever be more than average. Over three seasons, he has broken 3,000 passing yards once, with a 62.8 percent career completion rate along with 45 touchdowns.

Wharton adds that even if Jones' performance were to improve, it probably won't be enough for him to stay in New York.