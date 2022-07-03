Analyst Predicts Giants Will Replace Daniel Jones In 2023
Since being drafted sixth overall to the New York Giants, its been a pretty rough go for quarterback Daniel Jones.
The Duke product has struggled with turnovers. And his play, along with the rest of the Giants, hasn't translated into winning football.
Over the weekend, Bleacher Report's Ian Wharton predicted the fate of the young quarterbacks trying to prove that they are their respective team's franchise QB. And as far as Daniel Jones is concerned, Wharton says it doesn't look promising.
Writing:
... it's not encouraging that new general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll decided against exercising his fifth-year option. ... Jones has not shown reason to believe he can ever be more than average. Over three seasons, he has broken 3,000 passing yards once, with a 62.8 percent career completion rate along with 45 touchdowns.
Wharton adds that even if Jones' performance were to improve, it probably won't be enough for him to stay in New York.
Even if he finally benefits from a healthy surrounding cast in 2022 and Daboll's scheme maximizes his skill set, the Giants should have ample cap space and possibly a high draft pick to replace him. The new regime would likely rather take its own quarterback than spend to keep Jones.
Another issue with Jones is his durability. He's missed eight games over the last two years, and he has not taken care of the football like he needs to, with 29 interceptions and 20 lost fumbles. Schoen and Daboll won't want to stake their future on that type of uncertainty.
Prediction: Replaced in 2023.