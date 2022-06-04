Analyst Predicts NFL's Worst Team In 2022

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 24: A detailed view of an NFL shield logo painted on the field before the game between the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on November 24, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. The Buccaneers defeated the Lions 24-21. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/Detroit Lions/Getty Images)

Usually entering the season, fans and media members predict who the best team in the NFL will be.

However, in his recent bold predictions, NFL.com's Adam Schein looked through the other end of the telescope, laying out who he believes will finish with the league's worst record.

Sorry Chicago.

Schein laid out his reasoning for why the Bears will be at the bottom of the barrell in 2022:

Some of you might think Atlanta's the obvious choice. But the Falcons potentially have a stud rookie receiver in Drake London. Team him up with Kyle Pitts, and Marcus Mariota has some nice weaponry to work with, especially in the red zone. Also, Arthur Smith has a year of head-coaching experience, unlike Matt Eberflus, who faces a serious uphill battle in Chicago. It's not his fault. Eberflus and new GM Ryan Poles inherited a Matt Nagy/Ryan Pace mess.

The columnist went on to say the he feels for second-year QB Justin Fields, and while he likes Darnell Mooney, he doesn't see him as a No. 1 receiver.

... the rest of the receiving corps is akin to a witness protection program. The O-line? Yeah, a lot to be desired there, too. And the defense is decimated, with Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks among a bunch of departures. I get what Poles and Co. are doing here. Pace's poor roster management induced a complete teardown. It makes sense for the long haul. But it's going to be a long, long season in the Windy City.

Sorry, Bears fans. It may get ugly in Chicago later this fall.