Analyst Predicts What Happens If Marvin Harrison Jr. Isn't Hurt

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 31: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs after a catch during the second quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Ohio State Buckeyes looked to be in control of their College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against Georgia — then Marvin Harrison Jr. got hurt.

The Buckeyes' star wide receiver was knocked out of the game late in the third quarter after he was leveled by a massive hit in the end zone. The play was originally called targeting, but was ultimately reversed.

Harrison Jr. was unable to return to the game as the Bulldogs stormed back and notched a 42-41 win.

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt believes Ohio State would've won the game if Harrison Jr. wasn't injured.

“That game completely changed, and to be quite fair, Georgia had a glimmer of hope only once Marvin Harrison Jr. was knocked out of that game. There’s not a doubt in my mind if he stays in the game, I think the fourth quarter is different… Ohio State probably wins if (Harrison) stays on the field," he said on The Joel Klatt Show.

Harrison Jr. reeled in five catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns — all in the first half. His absence in the fourth quarter was very noticeable as the Buckeyes attempted to hold onto their late-game lead.