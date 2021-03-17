The Spun

NCAA Tournament Announcer Ruled Out For The First 2 Rounds

Last week, the announcer lineup for the NCAA tournament was set. Unfortunately, changes will have to be made this week due to COVID-19 protocols.

One of the broadcasting trios for the first two rounds of the tournament was originally supposed to feature Ian Eagle, Jamie Erdahl, and Jim Spanarkel. That will no longer be the case since Spanarkel isn’t traveling to Indianapolis this week.

Spanarkel will not travel to Indianapolis due to COVID-19 protocols. Taking his place for the first and second round games is Duke legend Grant Hill.

“Due to Covid-19 protocols, Jim Spanarkel will not travel to Indianapolis for this week’s games. He will be replaced by Grant Hill, who will now call first and second round games with Ian Eagle and Jamie Erdahl,” the official March Madness account tweeted.

Hopefully for Spanarkel’s sake, he’ll be able to rejoin the CBS/Turner team for the third round of the NCAA tournament.

As of now, the other broadcasting crews are not affected by the health and safety protocols. That means fans will get to hear from Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Tracy Wolfson, Allie LaForce, Lisa Byington, Steve Smith and several others.

The NCAA tournament will officially tip off tomorrow when Texas Southern takes on Mount St. Mary’s at 5:10 p.m. ET on TruTV.


