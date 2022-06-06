Analyst Says 6 College Football Coaches Facing 'Most Pressure'

BATON ROUGE, LA - SEPTEMBER 23: Head coach Dino Babers of the Syracuse Orange reacts during the first half of a game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on September 23, 2017 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The college football season is fast approaching and there are numerous storylines that fans will want to keep an eye on.

One of those storylines involves coaches that face a lot of pressure to win. Josh Pate of 247Sports has listed six coaches who are under the "most pressure" to win and he starts with Geoff Collins at Georgia Tech.

Collins only has nine wins in three seasons at Georgia Tech, plus lost Jahmyr Gibbs to Alabama during the offseason. The Yellow Jackets need to show something this upcoming season under Collins.

Pate also has Dino Babers in his article and thinks that Syracuse has to make a bowl this season.

"Dino Babers in 2017, he beat Clemson. Everyone remembers that upset. He went 4-8 that year. Then they popped a 10-win season on you the following year, which is hard to have a recollection of, but since then it’s been downhill — 5-7, 1-10, 5-7. They’ve got to make a bowl," Pate writes. "The AD up there has been pretty direct about that."

He also has Scott Frost (Nebraska), Jimbo Fisher (Texas A&M), Bryan Harsin (Auburn), and Mike Norvell (Florida State) on his list.

Frost has struggled during his time in Nebraska, while Fisher needs to win this season with the top overall recruiting class coming in.

Harsin also only won six games with Auburn last season, while Florida State is 8-13 under Norvell.

We'll see if all six of these coaches can turn their respective programs around later this year.