Analyst Suggests Only 3 Teams Make Sense For QB Tom Brady

A closeup of New England Patriots QB Tom Brady.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 20: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on in the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

There are only three teams Tom Brady will seriously consider playing for in 2020. That’s what FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd believes, anyway.

Brady, who has won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, is set to hit NFL free agency later this year. It’s widely believed that Brady will seriously consider playing elsewhere.

Cowherd believes only three teams make sense for Brady in 2020:

  • New England Patriots
  • Indianapolis Colts
  • Los Angeles Chargers

Cowherd believes returning to New England is the “easy” decision and, perhaps, the most-likely one.

Brady returning to New England for at least one more season would not be surprising. There is no logical replacement for him with the Patriots. It’s possible that Bill Belichick is ready to move on, but there might not be anyone legitimate to move on to.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback could sign a one or two-year deal and do this all again next offseason.

Brady is coming off a 2019 season in which he threw for 4,057 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions.


