Analyst Thinks 1 Team 'Slow Playing' Jimmy Garoppolo Situation

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 22: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers passes during the 4th quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The Jimmy Garoppolo sweepstakes are technically still ongoing as the 49ers have yet to trade him.

Garoppolo's agents have gotten permission to seek him a trade since he's finally fully healthy. He's been recovering from shoulder surgery during the offseason.

Right now, it looks like most teams are set at the position heading into the season, though ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio thinks one team is "slow playing" the situation.

Even though the Houston Texans have Davis Mills heading into the season, Florio thinks that they're an option for Garoppolo.

"Who will make the move? I continue to think the Texans are deliberately slow-playing the situation and waiting for the right chance to reunite Garoppolo with the man who drafted him in New England in 2014," Florio writes.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio was the Patriots' director of player personnel in 2014 when they drafted Garoppolo to back up Tom Brady.

That said, it's more likely that the Texans roll into this season with Mills as their starter. He played well for them last season even though they finished with a 4-13 record.

He finished the year with 2,664 yards through the air, 16 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.