Andre Johnson Reveals What He Told Cortland Finnegan In 2010

Andre Johnson warming up prior to a game.CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 16: Andre Johnson #80 of the Houston Texans warms up prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 16, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The NFL isn’t known for its brawls like the NHL, but Andre Johnson’s fight with Cortland Finnegan has arguably become the most iconic altercation in recent sports history.

Johnson was always considered a mild-mannered player during his time with the Houston Texans. However, Finnegan instigated so much that Johnson decided to put his hands on him back in 2010.

Although we’re over a decade removed from that brawl between Finnegan and Johnson, the latter recently opened up about that incident in a recent interview with Brandon Marshall and Chad Johnson.

It turns out that Johnson warned Finnegan to stop what he was doing before things got physical.

“I was like, ‘You gonna get yourself in something you don’t wanna get into,'” Johnson said on I Am Athlete.

Well, the results of that fight proved that Johnson is a man of his word.

Johnson immediately apologized for his actions after the Texas-Titans game was over, meanwhile Finnegan refused to comment.

The NFL ultimately fined the two players $25,000 each and the officials ejected them from the game. Even after the dust settled from their brawl, the bad blood between Johnson and Finnegan never went away.

Fortunately for the two of them, there wasn’t a sequel to their iconic brawl.


