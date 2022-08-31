Andre Miller Lands Coaching Job: NBA World Reacts

Andre Miller has joined the growing list of former players to land coaching jobs in the NBA.

The Denver Nuggets are finalizing a deal to hire Miller as the new head coach of the G League Grand Rapids Gold, per ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Miller replaces another former NBA player Jason Terry, who accepted a job as an assistant coach for the Utah Jazz earlier this offseason.

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"One of my favorite NBA people. Down to earth to the core. Congrats my brotha!" former NBA player A.J. Guyton wrote.

"Andre remains one of my favourite Nuggets of all time. His game was a joy to watch. Love him returning to the team and can see him being a very good coach," another fan said.

"Always loved watching Andre Miller when he played for the Nuggets. Leadership is definitely a big thing with him. Can’t wait to see how he developed the young talent for the Nuggets G league team," another added.

Miller, a lottery pick in the 1999 draft, suited up for nine different teams during his 17-year NBA career from 1999-2016. His career included two stints with the Nuggets from 2003-06 and 2011-13.

Miller, 46, currently ranks 12th on the all-time NBA assists list with 8,524. The combo guard averaged 12,5 points and 6.5 assists per game throughout his career. He led the league in assists per game (10.9) as a third-year player for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2001-02.

The former University of Utah star is the only player in NBA history to log more than 16,000 points, 8,000 assists and 1,500 steals without a single All-Star selection.