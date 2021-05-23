The Spun

Former Indy Car Star Has Reportedly Died At 55

The running of the 103rd Indy 500.(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

A former IndyCar star driver has reportedly passed away at the age of 55.

Andre Ribeiro, who had success in multiple forms of racing, has tragically passed away following a battle with cancer.

The Brazil native passed away following a bout with bowel cancer, according to multiple reports.

Our thoughts are with the friends and family of Andre Ribeiro. Ribeiro scored Honda Racing’s first win in Indy Car racing in 1995. Ribeiro has died after a battle with cancer,” IndyCar on NBC Sports tweeted on Sunday.

Motorsport.com had more on Ribeiro’s career:

For 1994, Ribeiro moved to the U.S. and entered Indy Lights with Tasman Motorsports alongside Steve Robertson. Robertson beat Ribeiro to the Lights crown, but the Brazilian still impressed with four wins and four poles and runner-up in the championship.

That earned Ribeiro a ride with Tasman in CART Indy cars in 1995 and although the early Honda unit struggled for reliability in the back of Tasman’s singleton Reynard, a fourth place at Road America was encouraging and then at the one-mile New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Ribeiro took pole and drove Honda to its first Indy car win.

The racing world is paying tribute to Ribeiro on Sunday.

Our thoughts are with Ribeiro’s friends and family members during this difficult time.


