A former IndyCar star driver has reportedly passed away at the age of 55.

Andre Ribeiro, who had success in multiple forms of racing, has tragically passed away following a battle with cancer.

The Brazil native passed away following a bout with bowel cancer, according to multiple reports.

“Our thoughts are with the friends and family of Andre Ribeiro. Ribeiro scored Honda Racing’s first win in Indy Car racing in 1995. Ribeiro has died after a battle with cancer,” IndyCar on NBC Sports tweeted on Sunday.

Our thoughts are with the friends and family of Andre Ribeiro. Ribeiro scored @HondaRacing_HPD's first win in @IndyCar racing in 1995. Ribeiro has died after a battle with cancer. pic.twitter.com/kmiTJxBvKs — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 23, 2021

Motorsport.com had more on Ribeiro’s career:

For 1994, Ribeiro moved to the U.S. and entered Indy Lights with Tasman Motorsports alongside Steve Robertson. Robertson beat Ribeiro to the Lights crown, but the Brazilian still impressed with four wins and four poles and runner-up in the championship. That earned Ribeiro a ride with Tasman in CART Indy cars in 1995 and although the early Honda unit struggled for reliability in the back of Tasman’s singleton Reynard, a fourth place at Road America was encouraging and then at the one-mile New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Ribeiro took pole and drove Honda to its first Indy car win.

The racing world is paying tribute to Ribeiro on Sunday.

Andre Ribeiro takes his stunning Reynard Honda Firestone in LCI colors out for qualifying at the 1994 #Indy500. Andre died today at the age of 55. pic.twitter.com/33VlVYxZ6Z — Champweb (@champwebdotnet) May 23, 2021

Hearing some very sad news from Brazil. Former CART Indycar race winner Andre Ribeiro has passed away from bowel cancer at the age of 55.

The former Tasman and Penske racer took 3 CART wins and also was runner-up in Indy Lights to Steve Robertson. He retired at the end of 1998. — Leigh M O'Gorman (@LeighOGorman) May 23, 2021

Sad to hear of the passing of former Tasman @IndyCar driver Andre Ribeiro, 55, of Brazil. What a gentleman he was. And one of my older son @KyleMayisOkay 's great memories is getting his picture taken with Andre here at @IMS way back when. Wow … Don't waste a day. — Tim May (@TIM_MAYsports) May 23, 2021

Our thoughts are with Ribeiro’s friends and family members during this difficult time.