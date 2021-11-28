Andrew Luck Attended Major CFB Rivalry Game On Saturday

Quarterback Andrew Luck was in the house to watch his alma matter take on rival Notre Dame.

Luck returned to the university as the Cardinal are looking to get to 4-8. It’s been a major struggle for them this season as nothing has gone their way.

Luck played for the program from 2009-2011 and is considered arguably the best quarterback in school history. He was the Heisman runner-up twice in both 2010 and 2011 and totaled 82 touchdown passes and 9,430 yards.

His best season came in 2011 when he finished with 3,517 yards and 37 touchdowns to 10 interceptions. He guided the Cardinal to two New Years Six Bowls as well, (Orange Bowl in 2010 and Fiesta Bowl in 2011).

After that, Luck was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts and played six seasons before he retired. He took the Colts to the AFC Championship Game in 2015, but ultimately fell 45-7 to the Patriots.

For his career, he totaled 23,671 yards with 171 touchdowns to 83 interceptions. His best season came in 2014 when he finished with 4,761 yards through the air with 40 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

He also had over 4,000+ passing yards in four of his six seasons.

Stanford vs. Notre Dame is currently being televised by FOX.