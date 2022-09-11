Andrew Luck Interview Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 17: Andrew Luck #12 of the Indianapolis Colts watches action during a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

What a welcome sight it was to see Andrew Luck back in Stanford on Saturday night.

The former Cardinal quarterback returned to his old stomping grounds ahead of his College Football Hall of Fame induction. But as he usually does, he took the spotlight off himself during a sideline interview and shared it with some extremely impactful Stanford women:

For me, it's certainly the College Football Hall of Fame today but it's the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Stanford inducted 10 incredible women and they're going to be honored at halftime... It's special to share this night with women and its especially topical because I have two girls now. And I want my girls to have all the opportunities in the world that little boys get as well.

The NFL world reacted to Luck's statements on social media.

"Andrew Luck gets it," one user replied. "Love this."

"I love how he brought it up," another said.

"He's such a good guy," commented FOX 59's CJ Hoyt.

"THIS. AND THIS ONLY. AND MORE OF THIS PLEASE," tweeted Emily Ehman.

"Love it," replied Kyle Long.

Well said, Mr. Luck.