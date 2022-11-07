Andrew Luck Is Trending Following The Head Coach Firing

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 16: Andrew Luck #12 of the Indianapolis Colts throws a pass down field in the game against the Dallas Cowboys in the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Monday has been a tough day for the Indianapolis Colts and their fans.

Fresh off a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots, Colts owner Jim Irsay made the decision to part ways with Frank Reich.

Reich had been the coach for the last five seasons and led them to the playoffs in 2018 and 2020. He'll finish his tenure with a 40-33-1 record.

This news has led to some pundits discussing former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck and how it was a shame that he retired.

"The Colts never recovered from Andrew Luck retiring," one tweet read.

"Andrew Luck retiring obviously has been the biggest reason for the downfall of Reich and (presumably) Ballard but you don't get graded on a curve after four years, unfortunately," another tweet read.

"The 30 for 30 on Andrew Luck’s retirement and its ripple effects is going to be wild," another tweet read.

Considering how good Luck was, a lot could've been different if he had been able to stay healthy.