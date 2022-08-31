Andrew Luck's Post-Football Plan Revealed By Former Coach

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 02: NFL player Andrew Luck and Nicole Pechanec attends the 8th Annual NFL Honors at The Fox Theatre on February 2, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Earlier this week, Stanford head coach David Shaw made headlines with what he said about Andrew Luck.

In an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Shaw was asked if Luck has moved on from the football world. In response, the longtime Cardinal head coach revealed that Luck is returning to Stanford to attend graduate school.

"He has moved on, he’s starting grad school this fall," Shaw said - much to the surprise of Rich Eisen.

“Yeah I don’t know if I was supposed to publicize that or not, but yes, he’s starting grad school this fall,” Shaw said. “He and his wife Nicole are coming back out this way, and he’s just going to be around. He loves the Stanford environment, and he and his family are going to spend some time here and we can’t wait to be around him.”

Will he join Shaw's coaching staff during his time at Stanford? Perhaps, but he seems very content to leave the game of football in the past - at least for now.