Watch: Major Boxing Officiating Controversy On Saturday Night

It wouldn’t be boxing without some major officiating controversy, right?

Well, that’s what happened during Saturday night’s title bout between Andrew Moloney and Joshua Franco. Moloney appeared to have the fight won, but due to a controversial replay review, it was called a no-contest.

Franco, the favorite, retained his WBA regular super flyweight title in controversial fashion.

The referees determined that Moloney had an “accidental headbutt” during the fight. So, the bout was called a no-contest, with Franco retaining his title.

Joshua Franco (-175 ML) retains the WBA regular super flyweight title in major controversy after the judges ruled no contest after an “accidental headbutt” on Andrew Moloney pic.twitter.com/18VaKh0cEa — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) November 15, 2020

Moloney was furious.

“His team’s talking s–t,” Moloney said. “He did not touch me. That eye was closed by 50 jabs. I hit him with a jab in the first round, I hit it another 50 times, that’s why his eye’s shut. Not a headbutt. There’s no headbutt.”

“I can’t believe that they took this away from me,” Moloney added. “I’ve trained my a– off the last five months, been away from my family, and they just took it away from me. I hope they can get me this third fight.”

“I can’t believe they took this away from me.” @AndrewMoloney wasn’t happy with his fight against Joshua Franco being ruled a no decision. pic.twitter.com/RKyXKCgLhl — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) November 15, 2020

Moloney is far from the only one who’s furious with the ruling. Longtime fighting commentator Joe Rogan said it’s one of the worst calls he’s ever seen in combat sports.

“My god did this man get robbed. One of the worst calls ever. What is the point of an instant replay when this can happen?” he tweeted on Saturday night.

My god did this man get robbed. One of the worst calls ever. What is the point of an instant replay when this can happen? https://t.co/MTZBJiwsvm — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) November 15, 2020

Hey, he’s not wrong. Controversial replay reviews don’t get any worse than that one.