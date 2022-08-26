Andrew Whitworth Responds To Dallas Cowboys Rumors

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Fans hold a sign before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Fresh off a Super Bowl win with the Los Angeles Rams, four-time Pro Bowl left tackle Andrew Whitworth announced his retirement. But with the Dallas Cowboys suddenly in dire need of stability at the position, Whitworth's name has come up again.

Yesterday there were a number of reports and rumors suggesting that the Dallas Cowboys were reaching out to Whitworth to come out of retirement. The interest might have even been mutual.

But Whitworth has poured cold water onto that line of thinking. Taking to Twitter this morning, Whitworth made it clear that the Cowboys have not reached out and that he would not be interested even if they did.

"I answered many messages yesterday from national and a few dallas sports reporters and journalist. The “people” I mentioned last night. Asking me if cowboys had reached out? Or if I was interested? Answer was “No” 2 both! Appreciate them for doing it the right way!" Whitworth said.

Of course, now that the seed of the idea has been planted, it's probably going to persist for a good while.

The Dallas Cowboys lost star left tackle Tyron Smith this week for what is expected to be upwards of two to three months. With the Super Bowl on everyone's minds, getting stability at a position as vital as left tackle is critical.

But with Andrew Whitworth fresh off a Super Bowl win, it stands to reason that he isn't pining for another one already.

Should the Dallas Cowboys try to recruit Whitworth anyway?