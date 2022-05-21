Andrew Wiggins Questionable For Game 3: NBA World Reacts

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors guards Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat in the second half against the Miami Heat at Chase Center on February 10, 2020 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

The Warriors have handled the Mavericks through two games of the Western Conference Finals. However, it looks like Golden State could be down All-Star Andrew Wiggins for the first game in Dallas.

Per longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein, Wiggins is listed as questionable for Game 3 due to left ankle soreness.

Wiggins twisted the ankle in the first half of the second game, but proceeding to log 20 more minutes on it.

The NBA world reacted to the developing story Saturday.

"Andrew Wiggins is listed as questionable for Game 3 with left ankle soreness," tweeted ESPN's Kendra Andrews. "His absence would be a big loss for the Warriors. He’s averaging 17.5 points this series and has been the primary defender on Luka Doncic."

Andrew Wiggins (ankle) is QUESTIONABLE for Game 3 of Warriors-Mavs tomorrow," said ClutchPoints. "Here's the play in Game 2 where he suffered the ankle injury."

"The Warriors have listed Andrew Wiggins as questionable for Game 3," tweeted Mike Leslie. "If he can’t play, that is a significant development, given how he’s defended Luka Doncic so far in the series."

Wiggins status will definitely be something to watch, as the Warriors could essentially wrap up the series with a win Sunday.