Andrew Wiggins Reveals If He Regrets Getting Vaccinated

Before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, Golden State forward Andrew Wiggins was one of the select players on the fence about getting vaccinated against the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ultimately, Wiggins elected to get his shots and went on to notch the best season of his eight-year NBA career — earning his first career All-Star season and playing an integral role in the Warriors' NBA title run.

Despite all the good that came from his ability to play a full season, Wiggins says he still regrets getting the vaccination.

"I still wish I didn't get [vaccinated], to be honest with you," Wiggins told FanSided.

If Wiggins had chosen to refrain from the vaccination, he would have been in the same boat as Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving. Due to California laws and NBA rules, the Warriors star would've only been allowed to play in away games.

Wiggins wishes the NBA hadn't forced this ultimatum.

"I did it, and I was an All-Star this year and champion, so that was the good part, just not missing out on the year, the best year of my career," he added. "But for my body, I just don't like putting all that stuff in my body, so I didn't like that and I didn't like that it wasn't my choice. I didn't like that it was either get this or don't play."

Wiggins' outstanding postseason play helped propel the Warriors past the Celtics in this year's Finals. In Game 5, he dropped a massive 26-point, 13-rebound performance.