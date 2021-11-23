Andy Dalton Addresses Latest Matt Nagy Rumors

On Tuesday morning, a report from longtime Chicago insider Mark Konkol indicated that Bears head coach Matt Nagy is on his way out as the franchise leader.

According to Konkol, Nagy has been informed that Thanksgiving Day’s game against the Detroit Lions will be his last contest with the team. While this report has not yet been confirmed, it has made its way into the Bears’ locker room.

During a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Bears quarterback Andy Dalton addressed the rumors — keeping a positive attitude about the situation.

“There are rumors all over the place. As a locker room, you don’t worry about that,” Dalton said, per Jamie Kostek of CBS Chicago.

The veteran QB also added that Nagy has done a good job of being “real” and keeping his players engaged.

— Jackie Kostek (@JackieKostek) November 23, 2021

Nagy has since denied these reports.

Heading into the 2021 season, Matt Nagy was already on thin ice with the Chicago fanbase. His decision to start Dalton over first-round QB Justin Fields at the start of the year increased the “Fire Nagy” calls. Now, as the team stares down the barrel of a possible sixth loss in a row, those calls have reached a deafening volume.

If these reports are true, this firing would mark some interesting history for the Bears franchise. Completely going against the typical mold, this would be the first time the team parted ways with a head coach midway through a season.

With Fields dealing with a rib injury suffered in Week 11, Dalton has been named the starter for Week 12’s Thanksgiving matchup against the Lions.

Stay tuned for updates on the developing situation in Chicago.