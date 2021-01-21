NFL Analyst Predicts Who Will Sign QB Andy Dalton

Andy Dalton sent a clear message following the Dallas Cowboys’ regular season – he believes he is still a starting quarterback in this league.

“I feel like I can play, and I feel like I can help a team win,” Dalton said. “Hopefully, with the film that I put out this year, people see that and value me in that way. I obviously feel like I still got a lot of good football left, and we’ll see how it all plays out.”

That probably won’t be possible in Dallas, as the Cowboys are expected to sign Dak Prescott to a new contract. Dalton filled in for an injured Prescott in 2020 and played admirably. However, Prescott should be healthy by the start of the 2021 season.

Dalton, meanwhile, is a free agent.

Where will he sign?

Pro Football Focus has made its prediction.

Prediction: Broncos sign Dalton for two years, $10 million: $8 million total guaranteed, $6 million fully guaranteed at signing.

Denver could make sense, as Drew Lock hasn’t done enough to lock up the starting gig.

If Lock struggles at any point in 2021, the Broncos could turn to the veteran Dalton.

You can view PFF’s full free agency predictions here.