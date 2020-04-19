Andy Dalton Shares Honest Thoughts On His Future With Bengals

Andy Dalton is heading into his 10th NFL season, but it might not come in Cincinnati. The longtime Bengals quarterback is widely expected to be traded.

The former TCU star, who was taken in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft, is believed to be on his way out of Cincinnati. The Bengals are projected to take LSU quarterback Joe Burrow at No. 1 overall on Thursday night.

Burrow, an Ohio native, could start right away in Cincinnati. This would likely push Dalton toward a new NFL home.

Dalton understands this. The longtime Bengals quarterback is being honest about his future with the franchise.

“I truly believe they want what’s best for me, but I understand it’s a business, and you know how that goes,” Dalton recently told NFL.com’s Mike Silver. “With the first pick, if they take a quarterback like everyone expects, that could trigger something. There’s even a scenario where I go back there.”

It is possible that Dalton returns to Cincinnati for another season, perhaps as a mentor to Burrow, but a trade is probably more likely.

The Bengals are reportedly open to working with Dalton to find a good situation. There are several NFL teams – New England, Miami, Jacksonville, etc. – that could use a veteran quarterback of his caliber.

Dalton has made three Pro Bowls during his time with the Bengals. He’s thrown for more than 31,000 yards and 204 touchdowns.

Where do you see Dalton playing in 2020?