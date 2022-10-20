Andy Dalton Is Expected To Start: NFL World Reacts

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 26: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints (R) and Andy Dalton #14 stand on the sideline during the second quarter of an NFL preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Caesars Superdome on August 26, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton is expected to make the start for tonight's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

This would be Dalton's fourth consecutive start in place of an injured Jameis Winston.

Dalton was listed on the Saints' injury report with a back injury this week, but notched full participation in practice.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"With a win and a good game tonight, it really seems like the #saints will move forward with Dalton as the starter," one fan wrote.

"Oh so another unwatchable game," another said.

"They need to just cut Jameis. He's nothing but a waste of a roster spot," another added.

Winston is off the injury report with his back and ankle injuries, but he hasn't notched full participation in a practice session since Week 1.

With Dalton as the starter, the Saints are 1-2 with the two losses coming by four or less points each. The veteran QB has 585 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on the season.

Taysom Hill will likely continue his increased role in the Saints' offense this evening.