Andy Dalton Is Ready To Start: NFL World Reacts

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 26: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints (R) and Andy Dalton #14 stand on the sideline during the second quarter of an NFL preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Caesars Superdome on August 26, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston (back) was absent from the open portion of Saints practice yet again on Thursday.

This news comes as somewhat of a surprise to the NFL world. Both Winston himself and head coach Dennis Allen said they expected him to take the field for today's practice session.

With Winston out, veteran backup Andy Dalton is taking first-team reps.

Dalton is reportedly ready to take the reigns as the Saints' QB1 if Winston is unable to go on Sunday.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this development.

"Please start him Saints. I beg," one fan wrote.

"This is the hint you’re getting imo. Red Rifle time," another said.

"I know this ain’t a story for no reason," another added.

Winston has 858 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions through his first three games of the 2022 season. Dalton, a 12th-year pro, has yet to take the field in a Saints uniform.

The Saints will face off against the Minnesota Vikings in a special overseas matchup in London at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.