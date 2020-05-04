Andy Dalton Posts Message For Bengals After Signing With Cowboys

Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton shared a message for his old team after signing with a new one.

Dalton, who played for the Bengals from 2011-19, was released following the franchise’s decision to draft Joe Burrow at No. 1 overall. His Cincinnati career officially came to an end earlier this week.

Saturday night, Dalton moved on. He signed a one-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys, worth up to $7 million.

Dalton shared a message for the Bengals and their fans on Sunday afternoon. He’s thankful for his time in Cincinnati.

“Thank you Cincinnati for the past 9 years. There are countless memories that will be with me forever. I am thankful for the friendships, my teammates, coaches, and the organization. Y’all pushed me to be a better everyday. Thank you to the Cincinnati community for supporting the @ajdfoundation. We could not have made the impact we did without y’all. Thank you @jjdalton5 for always supporting me and being by my side every step of the way. I am blessed that we are on this journey together. We will always cherish our time in Cincinnati. Who Dey!” he wrote.

Leaving Cincinnati has to be difficult for the Dalton family, but at least they’re going somewhere familiar. Their home base is in the Dallas area so they won’t have to relocate.

Dalton heads to the Cowboys, where he’ll serve as Dak Prescott’s backup.