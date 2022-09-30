Andy Dalton Sends Clear Message Before Saints-Vikings Game

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 26: Andy Dalton #14 of the New Orleans Saints drops back to pass during the first quarter of an NFL preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Caesars Superdome on August 26, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

For some reason there's always drama when the New Orleans Saints play the Minnesota Vikings, and this Sunday's Saints-Vikings game in London is giving us plenty 48 hours before kickoff.

With Saints quarterback Jameis Winston slated to miss Sunday's game against the Vikings, backup Andy Dalton is set to take the reins. Ahead of his first game as a member of the Saints, Dalton has a message for everyone.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Dalton said he's been preparing for every week in the same way. He expressed confidence that he'll be able to play well and do what the coaches need him to do.

"With whatever happens, I know I'll be ready when my number is called," Dalton said.

Andy Dalton spent the first nine years of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, during which he made three Pro Bowls and led them to the playoffs four times en route to becoming the team's all-time leading passer.

But over the past few years he's basically become a journeyman backup. He spent the 2020 season with the Dallas Cowboys, where he went 4-5 as a starter, before joining the Chicago Bears in 2021 and went 3-3.

At 34 years of age it's hard to know how much time Dalton has left in the NFL before he can't play consistently anymore.

But if he plays well on Sunday against a rock-solid Vikings team, maybe it'll prove that he has more left in the tank than we thought.